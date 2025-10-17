Stylox Fashion To Make A Bold Appearance On “Pitch To Get Rich On Jio Hotstar”

Delhi, India - October XX, 2025: Stylox Fashion, one of India's fastest-growing denim and casual wear brands, is about to make a bold appearance on "Pitch To Get Rich", a business reality show by Jio Hotstar. Powered by Vimal, produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment, the show premieres October 20th under the JioHotstar Specials banner, with a ₹40 crore investment pool dedicated exclusively to fashion start-ups.

The judging bench brings together some of India's best-known names in both entertainment and fashion: actor-producer Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and style icon Malaika Arora. They're joined by a roster of high-profile investors and industry leaders including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar-making this one of the most diverse investor lineups on Indian television.

The brand's participation in the show is a major accomplishment in their journey - highlighting the purpose of meeting the luxury fashion desire with affordability for the new-age men of India.

With 48 stores in North India in a mix of owned and franchised models, Stylox Fashion has rapidly established itself as a disruptor in affordable fashion. The brand, headed by Ritika and Vishal Mehra (Co-Founders), has unlocked the recipe to produce a premium product at a reasonable price - a strategy that is winning over the heart of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

"Our presence on Pitch To Get Rich is more than just a TV appearance, it's a reflection of how Indian consumers are rewriting the rules of fashion consumption," said Ritika and Vishal Mehra, Co-Founders of Stylox Fashion. "Hearing feedback from icons like Akshay Kumar and Manish Malhotra reaffirmed that our creative and consumer direction is hitting the right note. We're designing for aspiration but pricing for accessibility, and that's what modern India wants."

The amount of money raised will be disclosed only when the show is aired. With the funds raised, Stylox Fashion's upcoming plans signal an ambitious growth story. The brand is preparing for a grand industry show in early 2026, where it will display its newest collections and campaigns together with Sukhbir Singh, who will be the brand ambassador.

With launching a new collection every 10 days, the brand is engaging heavily in the D2C expansion, setting trends and experience-led retail to keep the brand recall alive. The brand's marketing playbook is one of the strongest pillars built around the aspiration and authenticity concept with digital storytelling, creator collaborations, and immersive in-store experiences.

From denim essentials to statement styles, Stylox Fashion isn't just selling clothes, it's shaping the narrative of India's confident, fashion-forward man who demands style without compromise.