Sukhmani Sadana: From Bold Beginnings To Bollywood And Beyond — Finding Strength In Mindfulness

In an engaging conversation with industrialist and author Yash Birla, acclaimed writer and actor Sukhmani Sadana shared her inspiring journey from a small-town upbringing in Amritsar to becoming one of the most versatile creative voices in the Indian entertainment industry. The discussion, part of Birla's ongoing initiative exploring spirituality and self-awareness, shed light on the role of mindfulness and mental well-being in achieving lasting success.

Describing herself as the "black sheep" of her family, Sukhmani spoke about leaving home at 15 to join Welham Girls' School in Dehradun - a bold move that marked the start of her independent journey. From beginning her career as a copywriter at Ogilvy & Mather to writing acclaimed films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Netflix's Jogi, she has consistently redefined creativity through her writing and acting.

In the session, Sukhmani emphasized the importance of gratitude, silence, and balance in navigating modern life, especially amidst the chaos of technology and social media."Confidence isn't something you're born with - it's something you build by showing up, stumbling, and still choosing to keep going. The more you fail, the stronger your foundation becomes. I've realized that true peace comes when you stop chasing validation and start embracing who you are. Meditation, gratitude, and mindful living have helped me channel that calm even in chaos," said Sukhmani Sadana.

She also urged young people to balance academics with passion, embrace creativity, and use technology wisely. Through her journey, Sukhmani continues to inspire many by proving that true strength lies in self-awareness, courage, and the ability to find peace within.