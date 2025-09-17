Sumi Baghel's Deeply Personal Performance In Songs Of Forgotten Trees Wins Hearts At Venice Film Festival

After building a foundation in theatre and making notable appearances in ott shows like Daaba Cartel and Duranga, actress Sumi Baghel is winning international acclaim with her lead performance in Songs of Forgotten Trees. The film, directed by Anuparna Roy and presented by Anurag Kashyap, is the only Indian title selected in the Orizzonti section at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Marking her feature film debut, Sumi portrays Shweta, a quiet, emotionally scarred young woman navigating trauma and silence. "Shweta hides everything-her pain, trauma, struggles, and even her love," says Sumi. "There is hardly any life in her life. I am the complete opposite in real life, so getting into her world took time and empathy."

The process of becoming Shweta was both emotional and transformative. "I had a 15-day workshop before the shoot, and Anu (Anuparna Roy) was always there to guide me. I also drew from a real-life story-I had a girl in mind who grew up in an orphanage, and after speaking to her, I felt much closer to Shweta. That connection helped me understand her in a very real way."

Meeting Anurag Kashyap, who presented the film, was a special moment. "He truly loves people who love cinema. He told me to never forget the people who helped me get here, and that advice will stay with me forever."

The Venice premiere was a deeply moving experience. "It was the first time I attended such a prestigious festival. Watching the audience respond with so much love and emotion was surreal. I got to meet amazing people, and I also felt inspired to learn more, watch more cinema, and grow as an artist."

The director-actor relationship played a crucial role in shaping the performance. "Anu was not just directing me-she was mentoring me. She helped me tap into emotions I didn't know I had. She would ask how I truly felt in a scene, and we would keep working until it felt real and honest."

For Sumi Baghel, Songs of Forgotten Trees is more than a debut-it's a declaration of her artistic vision and emotional strength. "This journey has changed me. I now know I'm ready for more. I want to explore stories that challenge me and connect with people across borders.I realized that I can work on a global scale-I don't need to limit myself to the Hindi film industry. The canvas is much bigger, and I am now looking forward to exploring international collaborations as well. Also, it would be wonderful to see more collaborations between women directors and actresses, and for more such stories to come out."