Sunburn And BookMyShow Live bring Calvin Harris To India For His Smashing Debut Two-city Tour - Date & Venue

National, September 30, 2025: After dominating the world's biggest stages, Calvin Harris is finally set to bring his unparalleled sound to India. This November, the GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, widely regarded as the King of Dance Music, will make his India debut with a two-city tour that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Produced and promoted by Sunburn, India's premier live entertainment company dedicated to pioneering innovative experiences in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) industry and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, Calvin Harris' India Tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 8th, 2025 and head to Bengaluru on November 9th, 2025, promising two unforgettable nights that will bring his signature sound and spectacle to India for the very first time.

Ticket sales for Calvin Harris' India Tour will open with a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 6th, 2025 followed by the General On-Sale of tickets at 12 PM (Noon) IST on October 8th, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.

This landmark tour brings together the combined expertise of two divisions within the same live entertainment powerhouse in India, with a reputation for staging immersive, world-class productions and delivering fan-first experiences across India. With Calvin Harris at the helm and a unified team orchestrating every detail behind the scenes, India will witness a spectacle that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's most iconic live music experiences.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans and Calvin Harris's first-ever and much-awaited shows here are the culmination of that growing energy. To finally give fans this experience is incredibly exciting. By bringing world-renowned artists like Calvin, we're positioning India as a vital destination on the global EDM touring map. With our expertise in building cutting-edge dance music experiences, these nights will match the scale and intensity of the world's greatest stages, right here in India."

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "India's live entertainment industry is entering a new era and moments like these define that trajectory. Calvin Harris's debut is a cultural milestone that reflects the country's growing presence on the global music map and a landmark moment for fans who have waited years to see him live. With the expertise of global large-scale events combined with deep local insights, we are committed to crafting experiences that truly resonate and this tour will be no exception."

Calvin Harris stands as a defining figure in modern dance music, with over 35 billion combined audio and video streams. Known for era-defining hits like 'We Found Love', 'One Kiss' and 'Summer', he has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding. A Calvin Harris show is an experience in scale and sensation: massive anthems, soaring visuals and the rare ability to unite thousands in pure euphoria. From Las Vegas residencies and Coachella headlining slots to Ibiza's unforgettable nights, Harris has built a reputation for turning every stage into a supercharged universe of sound and spectacle. Fans in India are in for a historic treat!

Harris's music has long influenced the EDM scene in India, helping lay the foundation for the genre's explosion and giving Indian youth a new cultural vocabulary of beats, drops and unforgettable hooks. From early breakthrough hits to his latest chart-toppers, fans can expect a career-spanning setlist delivered with the precision and energy that has made him one of the most sought-after electronic performers. His catalogue bridges generations: millennials who grew up on his sound and Gen Z discovering it for the first time, uniting audiences through music that never loses its relevance.

At the peak of his career, Harris continues to push electronic music's boundaries. His latest single, 'Blessings', dominates playlists and festival sets worldwide. Beyond the superstar persona, he balances global tours with life as a new father, adding a personal dimension to the superstar fans know and love.

Co-presented by Tuborg Zero Packaging Drinking Water and Rupay, Calvin Harris' India Tour is driven by Hyundai, co-powered by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water and produced and promoted by Sunburn and BookMyShow Live.

Get your tickets today, exclusively on BookMyShow and be a part of the history being made!