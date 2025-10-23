Sunburn Festival 2025 Drops Full Lineup With Above & Beyond Joining Axwell, David Guetta And Sara Landry

National, October 23, 2025: The wait is finally over. Sunburn Festival 2025 has revealed its full lineup with Above & Beyond joining previously announced icons Axwell, David Guetta and Sara Landry, completing the powerhouse of headliners that promises three nights of unforgettable performances. From December 19th to 21st, 2025, Mumbai's Infinity Bay in Sewri will transform into the epicenter of global dance music, as Sunburn Festival 2025 delivers its most dynamic, diverse and star-studded edition yet.

Masters of emotional connection and euphoric soundscapes, Above & Beyond stand as one of the most influential and beloved acts in global electronic music. The Grammy-nominated trio - Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki have built a legacy defined by soul-stirring melodies, powerful songwriting and a deep sense of community that transcends the dancefloor. From anthems like 'Sun & Moon', 'Thing Called Love' and 'Blue Sky Action' to their groundbreaking acoustic tours, Above & Beyond have continually redefined what it means to unite fans through music. Their performances are emotional journeys that blend soaring trance, progressive house and moments of pure, heartfelt connection.

Returning to Sunburn Festival as part of The Monolith Experience tour, David Guetta needs no introduction. One of the world's most influential DJs and producers, Guetta has crafted anthems with Sia, Nicki Minaj, Usher and more, including 'Titanium', 'Play Hard' and 'When Love Takes Over'. His performances unite crowds in euphoric singalongs, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge new productions that continue to define the global EDM landscape.

Sara Landry, often hailed as the 'Queen of Darkness,' brings her hypnotic techno energy to Sunburn Festival 2025. Known for pushing boundaries and transforming underground sounds into global movements, Landry's high-octane sets and iconic tracks like 'Heaven' promise to leave audiences talking long after the night ends. Her presence adds a bold, edgy dimension to the festival, highlighting the next wave of electronic music innovation.

One of the driving forces behind Swedish House Mafia, Axwell has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern electronic music, delivering global chart-toppers like 'Heaven Takes You Home', 'Sun Is Shining', 'Don't You Worry Child', 'Something New' and the iconic 'In My Mind'. Renowned for his euphoric big-room productions, unmatched DJ skills and electrifying stage presence, Axwell's solo performance at Sunburn Festival 2025 promises to be one of the most memorable sets of the year, delivering pure energy and unforgettable moments for fans.

With a roster that fuses global heavyweights with India's finest emerging talent, Sunburn Festival 2025 promises three nights of genre-defining performances, unforgettable experiences and the biggest celebration in the festival's history.

The lineup showcases pioneering artists who are defining the global EDM landscape, including Layla Benitez, Mathame, Vini Vici, Dubvision b2b Third Party and the electrifying Kahani vs Kunal Merchant set. DJ Dali, HVMZA, Moblack, Novak, Omiki, Script, Giannobilee, Tungevaag and 39 Kingdom further amplify the festival's global footprint, delivering a rich and diverse spectrum of electronic music from house and techno to trance and progressive beats.

Sunburn Festival 2025 proudly shines a spotlight on India's finest homegrown talent, celebrating the country's vibrant electronic music scene. Artists including Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Arcane, Axl Stace, Bloodymascara, Boho, Bullzeye B2B Sequ3l, DJ Lion, Houdini, Kollsion, Lady Barot, Mr. Ciao, N1RVAAN, Nariki, Pierre Ravan, Priyanjana, Realmm, Steve Levi, Sixth Ocean, Swish, Thugnaari, Tommy Wahl, U-Dit, Afterall, Aklad Ahmed, Candice Redding, D-Rain, DJ Aryan, DJ Ganesh, Greff, Julia Bliss, Kshitij, Monika Starling, Pro Bros, Ravetek, Sartek, Seawave B2B Skysync, Shiva Manvi, Siana Catherine, Sound Avtar, Teri Miko and TSNR will take to multiple stages, bringing homegrown energy and distinctive styles to complement an already stellar international lineup.

Richie Hawtin will take the spotlight as the special guest, hosted by MC Haits, with electrifying sets on exclusive stages by Almost Human & Friends and the immersive Folkhouse experience by Sartek.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "Nearly twenty years ago, Sunburn set out to create a world‑class dance music experience in India. Today, fueled by the unwavering support of our fans, that vision has grown into a global movement. With David Guetta, Sara Landry, Axwell and Above & Beyond headlining our most diverse edition yet, we're honouring the artists our audiences love while elevating every aspect of scale, production and immersive experience. Bringing the flagship festival to Mumbai marks a new chapter for Sunburn, a festival born in India, celebrated worldwide."

With Beyond Reality as its guiding theme, Sunburn Festival 2025 will blur boundaries between sound and spirit, light and darkness, creating an atmosphere where fans can lose themselves completely in the music. This December, get ready for an electrifying night of unstoppable energy and unforgettable moments as a stellar lineup of artists takes the stage to make history.

