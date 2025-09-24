Sunny Leone In Dual Role For India’s First AI Feature Film Kaur vs Kore

In a groundbreaking one-of-a-kind cinematic project, Paparazzi Entertainment Company introduces audiences to India's first AI-driven feature film, Kaur vs Kore. Headlined by Sunny Leone, the film brings together a unique blend of futuristic storytelling and deep human emotions, with Sunny set to portray a dual role - one as a human superhero and the other as an AI-powered avatar.

Beyond being a virtual spectacle, Kaur vs Kore is a bold step into the future of cinema, marking a cultural and technological shift in how stories are created and experienced. Paparazzi Entertainment, which has previously built a strong portfolio of AI-generated music videos, advertisements, and short films, now sets its sights on redefining Indian cinema with this ambitious full-length feature film.

Sunny Leone, speaking about the project, shared:

"Eight years ago we created a character called Kore and shot a short promo using vfx. We realized after creating it we were in little ahead of time for this character to be accepted. The technology was not where it is today, which makes me so excited to create India's first full AI superhero film. India is always on the forefront of technology and to be a part of creating this film from the ground up is a very proud moment. Cinema is leveling up and in a big way. We are so excited to take technology not only to Indian cinema but to hopefully the world being the leaders in AI tech."

Producer Ajinkya Jadhav, founder of Paparazzi Entertainment Company, expressed:

"Sunny Leone's role in Kaur vs Kore as a superhero in dual avatars blends tradition and futurism - it's a statement of reinvention, strength, and global appeal. This film is not only breaking new ground for us but also for Indian cinema at large. By creating India's first full-length AI feature film with a renowned actress, we are opening doors for others and placing India firmly on the global map of AI-led cinema."

Director and Creator Vinil Vasu added:

"Kaur vs Kore is not just a film, it's a cinematic experiment that pushes boundaries. For me, the goal was to prove that AI can be used responsibly to create emotions, drama, and scale that rivals global cinema. This project shows the world that Indian filmmakers are unafraid to innovate and that India can lead the AI cinema movement."

With the power of AI, the film integrates photorealistic visuals, advanced world-building, de-aging technology, and dynamic action sequences - all while maintaining an emotional narrative that resonates deeply with Indian audiences.

Sunny Leone's dual role in Kaur vs Kore not only breaks new ground for her career but also cements India's position as a pioneer in the AI-led cinematic movement.