Superstar Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya Becomes The Only Indian Artist On Bloomberg’s Global Pop Power List

In a historic moment for Indian music, Superstar Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya has earned a place on Bloomberg's ranking of the world's most influential pop stars, becoming the only Indian artist to be featured on the prestigious list.

The ranking, based on seven data-driven performance metrics, celebrates the artists dominating the global pop landscape today. Bloomberg evaluated artists based on seven key metrics, including revenues and ticket sales from recent live shows, album and digital song sales, and YouTube views.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with global pop heavyweights including Beyoncé, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay, Shakira, and others, The Hit Machine Himesh's inclusion marks a watershed moment not just for his career, but for Indian music at large, making India proud on a global level.

Known for his chart-topping hits, signature vocal tone, and ability to constantly reinvent himself, Reshammiya's crossover into the global spotlight reflects the growing recognition of Indian talent in international arenas. As his music continues to dominate the playlists of audiences across all generations, Himesh has struck a chord with Gen Z, especially. His latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar emerged as a blockbuster for the right reasons, generating maximum interest among Gen Z about the iconic character, Ravi Kumar.

From iconic Bollywood tracks to viral digital hits, Superstar Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya's journey has been anything but conventional. Over the years, the hit machine has delivered over 2000 superhit songs and has earned exposure of over 200 billion views on YouTube, cementing him as an artist whose success is meteoric! This recognition from Bloomberg not only cements his status as a household name in India but also as a global music powerhouse. In addition to this, his recently held concerts and musical shows have created a frenzy among the audiences, whether national or international! After the magnificent success of his recent concerts, the lineup of his next shows is soon to be announced!

Earlier too, Himesh Reshammiya made India proud with his first studio album 'Aap Kaa Surroor', which emerged as the second highest-selling album in the world after Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'. His recent recognition highlights that Himesh's own music album is the biggest label in India for any individual artist! On YouTube, Himesh's music label, 'Himesh Reshammiya Melodies' has crossed more than 25 billion views, marking a significant feat.

As Indian music finds a wider global audience, Himesh Reshammiya's inclusion signals a meaningful step forward - both for the industry and for the fans who've followed his journey.