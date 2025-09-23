T-Series And Bhushan Kumar Present Jaana Nahi - Return of Faheem Abdullah's Signature Gut Wrenching Vocals

Featuring Sunny Kaushal and Tanya Maniktala the song 'Jaana Nahi' marks the comeback of the singer - Faheem abdullah, celebrated for 'Bichadna'. He's seen once again blending raw emotion with striking composition. The result is a song steeped in longing and farewell.

If Bichadna left listeners shaken with its intensity, Jaana Nahi takes the experience to another level. Faheem's signature tonality, both tender and piercing, anchors the track, making it a vulnerable listening experience. Where every note of the song carries the weight of emotions that feel both universal and deeply personal.

When asked about the song and his experience of being a part of the music video, Sunny Kaushal said, "Some songs don't just play out on screen, they stay with you. Jaana Nahi is one of those, and being a part of it felt like stepping into a very real, very raw space of emotion."

Tanya Maniktala also added to the statement saying , "When I first heard Jaana Nahi, it immediately struck a chord. It's rare to find music that feels this honest, and being able to bring that emotion alive on screen has been a special experience for me."

With its blend of stirring vocals, moving lyrics, and powerful composition, Jaana Nahi adds another milestone to Faheem Abdullah's growing body of work. Soulfully composed by Bunny, thoughtfully penned by Sagar, and sensitively directed by JP, the single is now streaming on all music platforms and available to watch on the T-Series YouTube channel.