T-Series & Bhushan Kumar Present ‘Aura Farming’ - An Energetic, Dance-Driven Track By Zahrah Khan

T-Series and Bhushan Kumar proudly present Aura Farming, a vibrant new track that promises to get everyone grooving. Sung by the dynamic Zahrah Khan, known for chartbusters like Kusu Kusu and Love Stereo Again, the song is brought to life with her playful charm and energetic vocals. Adding to the magic is the Viral Aura Farming Kid, whose quirky hookstep took the internet by storm and now finds its perfect home in this fun-filled track. The music, composed by the acclaimed Tanishk Bagchi, pulses with an upbeat, addictive rhythm that makes Aura Farming irresistible.

Talking about the song, Zahrah S Khan shared, "Working on Aura Farming with T-Series has been a fun experience. Singing the track and performing on set alongside the Viral Aura Farming Kid Rayyan Arkan Dikha brought so much energy and fun to the process. The song has such a joyful and uplifting vibe, and I'm thrilled for audiences to enjoy it, we've brought the flavours and colours of our very own Maharashtra to life visually & brought in some heavy South Indian beats so join us, and make your own reels dancing to it."

The Viral Aura Farming Kid added, "I'm really happy and grateful to T-Series for giving me this super cool chance to perform in India! Dancing on set with Zahrah Khan was so much fun, and I loved showing my hookstep. I can't wait for everyone to see the song and dance along to it!"

With Zahrah's spirited singing, Tanishk Bagchi's infectious beats, and the Viral Aura Farming Kid's iconic moves, Aura Farming is more than just a track - it's a celebration of music, dance, and joy. From its catchy melody to its viral hookstep, this anthem is set to become the go-to soundtrack for reels, parties, and spontaneous dance sessions everywhere.

Aura Farming is now available on all streaming platforms and can be enjoyed on the T-Series YouTube channel.