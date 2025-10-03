T-Series & Bhushan Kumar Present Guru Randhawa’s Hottest Upcoming Album Home Rule

Guru Randhawa returns with HOME RULE, his boldest and most explosive project yet. A rule of the home: playlists, fans, and charts.

The vibe is bold, fiery, chart-bound, and unapologetically dominant. With HOME RULE, Guru delivers back-to-back anthems that capture the essence of his original OG energy while pushing into fearless new sounds.

This album is designed as a full-throttle resurgence, each track a chart-worthy anthem under one banner. The soundscape is high-voltage, with pulsating beats, catchy hooks, and dynamic production that reaffirm Guru's place at the top. Featuring power-packed tracks like Majhail, Pan India, Killa, Aya Lariye, Wagon Flex, and Tabahi- HOME RULE is built to dominate playlists and hearts alike.

More than just a title, Home Rule is a statement of dominance, a cultural moment, a claim to the throne, and an album crafted to stand out and create impact. Every song is an anthem, carrying Guru Randhawa's unmistakable signature while exploring bold, fresh sonic territories. With HOME RULE, he declares his reign is here to stay.

This is more than music. This is HOME RULE. Dropping on 6th October