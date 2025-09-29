T-series Bhushan Kumar Presents Mixtape Bhakti Ep 2 - Immersive Devotional Journey With Sneha Shankar & Manan

After the great success of the first episode of Mixtape Bhakti with the soulful voices of Tulsi Kumar and Jaya Kishori, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar proudly present the second chapter of this devotional series. This time, Mixtape Bhakti features the talented Sneha Shankar and versatile Manan Bhardwaj coming together in a heartfelt musical collaboration.

Episode 2 brings together the bhajans 'Leke Pooja Ki Thali' and 'Main Balak Tu Mata', reimagined with fresh sounds and modern arrangements for today's generation. With Mixtape Bhakti, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series aim to revive India's spiritual legacy, connecting traditions with youth while keeping the essence of Bhakti sangeet alive.

When asked about her experience, Sneha Shankar shared, "I'm really grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for inviting me to be part of Mixtape Bhakti. Singing these timeless bhajans in a fresh and reimagined way has been a wonderful experience for me as an artist. These songs have been part of our traditions for many years, and presenting them in a way that today's audience can relate to feels very special. I hope everyone listens and feels the same devotion and joy we had while making it."

Manan Bhardwaj added, "I grew up listening to these bhajans, so having the chance to sing them on such a big platform feels very special. When T-Series told me about Mixtape Bhakti, I immediately thought it's a great way to introduce our culture to the new generation by giving these devotional songs a fresh sound. Music connects generations, and recreating these bhajans with a modern touch was both nostalgic and fulfilling. Singing with Sneha made it even more meaningful, and I hope young listeners enjoy it as much as we did."

The second episode of Mixtape Bhakti, featuring Sneha Shankar and Manan Bhardwaj, is now available exclusively on T-Series' YouTube channel. This series continues to bring timeless devotion closer to everyone, celebrating the union of music and faith.