T-Series & Bhushan Kumar’s Mixtape Bhakti Episode 4 – Meet Bros & Ankit Tiwari Unite For Tribute To Hanuman Ji

After the heartfelt response to the first three episodes of Mixtape Bhakti, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar unveil the fourth chapter in this divine musical journey. Episode 4 brings together the dynamic composer-singer duo Meet Bros and the soulful Ankit Tiwari, two distinct voices uniting in devotion for a powerful medley of "Kijye Kesari Ki Laal" and "Hey Dukh Bhanjan".

Dedicated to Hanuman Ji, these timeless bhajans are synonymous with strength, courage, and devotion. In this episode, their reimagined version blends tradition with a refreshing contemporary arrangement, making the spiritual essence of Hanuman bhakti resonate with today's audiences. The unique voices coming together of Meet Bros' energetic and vibrant style with Ankit Tiwari's deep, emotive voice creates a rich devotional experience that uplifts the soul.

Speaking about the experience, Meet Bros shared, "Bhajans devoted to Hanuman Ji have always inspired us with their power and positivity. Performing them in the Mixtape Bhakti format was truly spiritual. Both 'Kijye Kesari Ki Laal' and 'Hey Dukh Bhanjan' are powerful prayers, and bringing them alive with our own musical style has been fulfilling. We are grateful to Bhushan Kumar ji and T-Series for creating a platform where we can connect these eternal bhajans with today's generation."

Ankit Tiwari added, "Hanuman bhajans have been an integral part of our spiritual upbringing, and singing them for Mixtape Bhakti was a deeply uplifting journey. Music is a divine bridge, and I feel blessed to contribute my voice to this episode. Collaborating with Meet Bros was a special experience - their energy beautifully balanced with my own style, creating a blend that we hope brings peace, strength, and devotion to every listener. I truly thank Bhushan Kumar ji and T-Series for this wonderful opportunity."

With Episode 4, Mixtape Bhakti continues its mission to blend India's rich devotional heritage with modern soundscapes. The heartfelt rendition of "Kijye Kesari Ki Laal" and "Hey Dukh Bhanjan" by Meet Bros and Ankit Tiwari pays tribute to Hanuman Ji, filling hearts with strength, serenity, and unwavering faith.

The episode is now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.