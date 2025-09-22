Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez & Adnan Sami To Headline the Grandest Musical Wedding Celebration

Dubai is all set to host the most opulent Big Fat Indian Wedding experience ever seen, minus the vows, but with every ounce of grandeur, music, and drama that defines a true shaadi. Taking over the InterContinental Festival City, Dubai on October 10 & 11, this is the first destination concert, with a wedding theme. This isn't just a concert, it's a full-scale destination wedding celebration brought to life for the audience.

For anyone who has ever had FOMO about not being invited to a big Indian wedding, this is your chance to live the dream. From the baraat to mehndi sundowners, haldi parties, glitzy sangeet nights, star-studded receptions, and after-parties, this immersive two-day affair recreates the essence of a luxury Indian wedding where you are the guest.

It's an all-inclusive experience that comes with the complete wedding hospitality. Attendees can enjoy a 2-night stay at the Intercontinental Hotel with curated dining experiences, giving them the true feel of a destination wedding getaway.

The spotlight shines bright with Tamannaah Bhatia bringing the glamour to the reception, Jacqueline Fernandez setting the sangeet stage on fire, and music maestro Adnan Sami headlining the wedding concert. Joining them are Sophie Choudry, Rromeo, DJ Ganesh, DJ Shadow, and more, ensuring non-stop entertainment. Adding charm and wit to the proceedings, celebrity hosts Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna will guide the guests through this mega-shaadi spectacle.

Speaking about their vision, organizers Sajid Qureshi, Founder of Inbox Pictures, and Khushi Singh, Founder of Fodxpert Ally Pvt Ltd., shared, "With this unique wedding-themed concert, we aim to take Indian culture global and showcase to the world how our weddings are grand spectacles full of entertainment, luxury, and drama. This is not just an event, it's our first IP - a passion project where we wanted to create something unforgettable. Indian weddings are global phenomena, known for their scale, music, and luxury. With this concept, we are giving everyone the chance to experience that larger-than-life magic of Indian weddings and culture without the stress of an actual wedding. We want to set a new benchmark for how Indian culture and entertainment can be celebrated on the world stage, starting with Dubai."

So, get ready to swap wedding invites for concert tickets, because this no-Dulha-Dulhan, all-drama blockbuster wedding is officially happening. And missing it? That's pure shaadi FOMO.

Tickets will be available on Bookmyshow and District in India.