Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl': Here's How To Pre-Order It, Full Guide Inside

Taylor Swift's New Album: Taylor Swift is currently trending across the internet, and it's all thanks to her latest album announcement. The 14-time Grammy winner revealed the news of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12. She shared the announcement during a podcast appearance alongside her boyfriend, football star Travis Kelce, saying, "This is my brand new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'." While she held up the album cover during the reveal, it was not shown to the audience. Now, let's take a look at how you can order Taylor Swift's new album.

Taylor Swift's New Album: How To Order It?

Taylor Swift recently made a big revelation at a podcast of 'New Height Show.' Holding the cover of her 12th studio album, she announced TS 12, her brand new album. New Height Show captioned the teaser of the podcast, "Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥 Tay's 12th album is called............ " The full podcast is set to release at 7 pm ET today, i.e. 4.30 am the next day in India.

One can pre pre-order Taylor Swift's latest album through her official site. Go to store.taylorswift.com to buy the latest album by the singer. 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyl costs $29.99, The Life of a Showgirl cassette costs $ 19.99 and The Life of a Showgirl poster costs only $12.99. However, the poster or the cover image of the album has not yet been revealed, even on the official site.

Taylor Swift last broke the record at her 'Eras' tour, surpassing $1 billion (100 crores). Taylor's last album was titled 'The Tortured Poets Department', scoring largest streaming week for a album at the Billboard.

Taylor Swift, a global pop icon and 14-time Grammy winner, is celebrated for her storytelling, chart-topping hits, and record-breaking tours. Known for constantly reinventing her sound, she remains a dominant force in music and pop culture. Swift is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, attracting widespread media attention.