The Afro-House Maestro Francis Mercier Arrives in India for Sunburn Arena Tour this October

This October, Sunburn Arena brings the global Afro-house trailblazer Francis Mercier to India for an unforgettable debut tour! Known for his soulful, high-energy sets that blend house beats with global rhythms, Francis is all set to light up the entertainment hub.

For the very first time, fans in Mumbai will experience his signature sound that has taken over the world's biggest stages from Ibiza to Tomorrowland.

WHEN & WHERE TO CATCH FRANCIS MERCIER LIVE

Mumbai: Friday, October 10th, 2025

Don't miss this chance to dance the night away with one of the most exciting names in global house music. Gather your crew, bring your energy and let Sunburn Arena ft. Francis Mercier be the soundtrack to a night you'll never forget.

With a reputation for turning every stage into a global dance floor, Francis Mercier is all set to bring his Afro-house magic to India this October. Known for his soulful, high-energy sets that seamlessly fuse house with Afro, Latin and Caribbean rhythms, Mercier has become one of the most exciting names in the international electronic scene. Fans can expect a night where hypnotic beats meet infectious energy, creating an atmosphere that's impossible to resist.

The Haitian-born, New York-based DJ and producer has carved a unique space in the world of house music. With releases on top labels like Insomniac, Defected and Diplo's Higher Ground, his tracks have earned global acclaim, finding their way into sets of icons like 'Black Coffee', 'Pete Tong' and 'Keinemusik'. Francis Mercier has built a reputation as the modern voice of Afro-house culture.

His Sunburn Arena tour marks a new chapter for India's dance music lovers, bringing them closer to one of the most dynamic forces shaping the global house movement today.

Prepare for an unforgettable night with Francis Mercier. Book your ticket now, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination!