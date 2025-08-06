The Bangalore International Short Film Festival (BISFF) Featuring 400 Short Films

The BANGALORE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL (BISFF) has grown from small beginnings to established itself as an event of scale, featuring 400 short films, selected from over 3,000 entries 60 countries, giving a unique audience experience, in four days, across three venues. BISFF premieres the best short films in a competition, showcases shorts by past masters and offers hands-on filmmaking workshops and lectures/master classes from the best in the Indian film industry.

ACCREDITED FESTIVAL

BISFF is the ONLY festival in INDIA to have an OSCAR Accreditation for fiction short films.

The top winner of the BISFF Competition is eligible to participate in OSCAR Short film competition.

VALUES

1. Innovation

2. Diversity and Inclusion

3. Integrity

4. Kindness

5. Creativity

6. Commitment

7. Collaboration

8. Social Responsibility

9. Sustainability

10. Continuous Improvement

https://bisff.in

When: August 07 -17, 2025

Online and In -Person: Bengaluru It's an Inter-National Annual Flagship event for short filmmakers

2.5 lakhs plus eyeballs on the event everyday during the event

Attended by age group 18-50, who are well- nformed and max spending ability

1000+ filmmakers. artists and technicians who work on short to films will be part of the event

National Media(Print+Digital) exposure & ln- event acknowledgement of sponsors