The Freedom Loop – Josh Lokal’s Voices of Independence

This Independence Day, Josh Lokal turns the country into a stage for the sounds of freedom. From August 13 to 15, twenty five handpicked patriotic and India themed tracks will take over the Josh app, reaching more than one hundred and fifty million listeners across twelve languages. At the heart of this movement are the original Josh Lokal artists, voices shaping India's independent music and carrying its stories to every corner of the country.

Rungshit Kundu - Josh Lokal Originals - Sare Jaha Se Acha, Jana Gana Mana

Rungshit's featured track was born from a late night obsession with Yngwie Malmsteen's Philharmonic concert in Japan. The result is a bold fusion of heavy rock and sweeping orchestral arrangements. For him, Independence Day is about more than the nation's freedom. It is about the ability to create music entirely on his own terms. "Every note and every layer was produced by me. It is my pure expression of independence," he says. His hope is that his song rekindles the pride of Sare Jahan Se Accha in listeners' hearts.

Kabiraa - Josh Lokal Originals - Freedom

With Freedom Loop, Kabiraa delivers a track that mirrors the boundless space indie artists enjoy. "We do not have the pressure to create within boundaries. This song is something every artist will connect to. It will spark conversations," he says, acknowledging music producer Jerry Martin for shaping the track's journey. For Kabiraa, Independence Day reflects the life of an artist, free to choose the stories they tell and the sounds they chase.

Abdul Manaf P - Patriotic Song ഭാരതം ഭാരതം

Manaf's music speaks of unity and the idea that India's greatest strength lies in its people. His track captures a vision of a country where differences add beauty and diversity becomes a reason to celebrate. For him, Independence Day is a reminder to stand together and protect the peace we share. His creative outlet is "School Bell" a YouTube channel and also a website, featuring engaging content and creative videos.

Choti Ungli (Atharva) - 1947

Atharva's music blends contemporary Hindi lyricism with a strong sense of pride in the country's spirit. His Freedom Loop track reflects resilience and the belief that progress comes when people hold on to optimism and work together for a shared future.

Mo Vajid - Ye Hindustan Humara Hai

Mo Vajid's featured song carries the energy of everyday patriotism, the kind found in street corners, markets, and shared moments between strangers. His sound reflects the heartbeat of India's daily life, where freedom is lived and felt in countless small ways.

For three days, these voices will fill Josh banners, feeds, and stories, not as part of a contest but as part of a celebration. The Freedom Loop is where regional music meets national pride, and where original Josh Lokal artists lead a soundwave of unity. Because freedom is not just a date on the calendar, it is sung, felt, and shared.