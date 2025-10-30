The Home Rule Empire Expands: Guru Randhawa’s “Killa” Adds An Emotional Touch Fueling The Album's Legacy

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the visual spectacle for "Killa" arrives as Guru Randhawa answers massive fan demand with the highly anticipated music video. After ruling the charts and setting the internet ablaze with the Pan India music video, this release elevates the Home Rule era with Guru's unmistakable swag, cutting-edge style, and unrelenting energy while also revealing an emotional side of the artist, making Killa one of his most personal and heartfelt releases yet.

The song is sung, written, and composed by Guru Randhawa, with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill and music arranged by Lavish Dhiman. The music video brings this anthem to life with striking visuals and an emotional undercurrent that adds depth to its vibe - blending style, story, and soul seamlessly.

At its core, Killa is more than just a song - it's a moment of gratitude and pride. Reflecting Guru Randhawa's journey of staying rooted while reaching new heights, the track embodies the emotion of giving back to the people and the land that shaped him. It's success that feels personal, a celebration of achievement with heart.

Guru Randhawa shares:

"Killa is deeply personal to me. It's not about showing what I've achieved, it's about who I did it for. Music has always been my way of expressing what words can't and through this song, I wanted to capture that moment when life comes full circle. When you finally stand on the same ground you started from, only this time, you're giving back to the people who made it possible.

It's for every parent, every family that sacrificed so we could dream bigger. The real flex isn't the success, it's the gratitude behind it. Killa is my way of saying thank you, with pride and peace in my heart. Big love to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for believing in that emotion and helping me bring this story to life."

Infused with the spirit of the "Home Rule" era, "Killa" reminds us that true strength lies in gratitude, celebrating success with those who made it possible. Guru's journey comes full circle in this anthem, transforming power into purpose and music into meaning. From Guru Randhawa himself, "Killa" carries forward the Home Rule legacy, proving that this reign was never just a moment, but a movement. Watch the music video now on the official T-Series YouTube channel.