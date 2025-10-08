The Indie Powerhouse Popstar — Purva Mantri Continues To Roar Globally…

Bollywood singer and powerhouse performer Purva Mantri was praised for her enigmatic and melodious voice in the song "Aavati Kalay" by none other than the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has penned the song himself. The global success of this song, which was released on 2nd October 2024, is just another tip of the iceberg for the Gen Z singing sensation Purva Mantri.

Along with dominating the musical charts, she has conquered the world stage by her Navratri performances across India and abroad. One of the highlights of her journey is her recent US tour, where her performances captivated audiences across the country. She is also known to be a dhol player and her performance is said to bring back the old reminisces of the beautiful garba memories for the Indian audience settled abroad and at the same time introduce the West to our joyous cultural celebration. She believes that her passion for sharing music and culture knows no borders. Her recent performance in Surat attracted an audience of 45,000, reaffirming her status as a true global icon.

Purva is also a huge philanthropist at heart. On 20th September, Purva gave a spectacular performance for the people in Hyderabad for the biggest NGO of India, "Round Table India and Ladies Circle India". The show was a huge success with more than thousands enjoying this heartfelt and joyous ceremony. It was bollywood-turned-garba-night which was filled with love, life and laughter. Purva further mentions, "Playing music for the people at Hyderabad felt like I was at home. It gave me immense joy and pleasure to perform for them and I was glad that I was given the opportunity to put a smile on their faces."

Furthermore, Purva has contributed to the construction of a new classroom for the students at one of the Telangana schools in Hyderabad. Purva believes that music is not just about performance - it's about making positive changes in society and inspiring others to do the same.

This inspiring fusion of an empathetic philanthropist carved with the sheer elegance of mesmerizing vocals is what makes Purva Mantri a voice of modern youth icon who demonstrates how an artist can use their influence to bring about a positive change in today's world.