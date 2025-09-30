The Woman King Of Punjabi-Pop Simiran Kaur Dhadli Drops ‘Lala Lala’

National, 30th September 2025: Punjab's unapologetic trailblazer Simiran Kaur Dhadli is back with a brand-new single, Lala Lala, a high-energy anthem that blends her signature lyricism, catchy composition, desi swag, and global pop appeal.

Produced by Desi Trap Music, Lala Lala is a celebration of Simiran's rise, her individuality, and the fearless spirit that has defined her music from the very beginning. "It's an ode to the journey, the hustle, and the woman I've become. It's playful, it's powerful, and it carries the attitude of someone who's earned her place. For me, this song is about owning your story with pride and enjoying every moment of it," says the artist.

Known for hit tracks like 'Putt Jatt Da' and her standout verse in Badshah's chart-buster 'Kokaina', Simiran continues to push boundaries with her bold songwriting and uncompromising authenticity. While her collaborations reflect her versatility, her solo releases like Pyar Ni Sarya and Lala Lala reaffirm her as a voice that's distinctly her own - strong, stylish, and rooted.

Simiran is also gearing up for her upcoming New Zealand and Australia tour in October, where she will bring her infectious energy to diaspora audiences, further cementing her place as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary Punjabi pop.

Lala Lala is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and all major platforms.

Listen to 'Lala Lala' by Simian Kaur Dhadli here: https://va.lnk.to/LalaLala