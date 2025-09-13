This Big-Budget Wedding Has Celebs Flying To Dubai, And Uorfi Just Got An Ultra-Luxury Invite

Mystery dulha-dulhan, a Lord Krishna-themed hamper and wedding invite, and a whole lot of glam! Uorfi might have just shared the invite for the biggest wedding of the year.

One of the internet's most talked-about stars, Uorfi has found herself in the middle of a wedding mystery that's got social media buzzing. She received an over-the-top wedding invite packed inside a luxury hamper. The box opens with Krishna bhajans, includes a stunning poster, premium dry fruits, and looks straight out of a Karan Johar meets Sooraj Barjatiya film. But here's the twist - the names of the bride and groom are blurred! Uorfi posted about it, asking the question we're all thinking: #KiskiShaadiHai?

The wedding is set to take place in Dubai at the Intercontinental Festival City on October 10 and 11. With such a grand invite, many believe this could be another Ambani-style extravaganza or a hush-hush celebrity wedding. One thing's for sure - with Uorfi on the guest list, it's bound to be a spectacle.