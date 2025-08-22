Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Throwback Tuesday: When Cricketer Washington Sundar Turned Muse For Rohan Shrestha- PICS

By
When Cricketer Washington Sundar Turned Muse For Rohan

Washington Sundar, the Indian international cricketer, has joined an elite group of personalities including Leo Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Reynolds. These figures have all been captured by the acclaimed photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Renowned for his skills on the cricket field, Washington is now making waves off it with a captivating fashion photoshoot. This collaboration with Rohan Shrestha is part of the #whiteTseries, showcasing Washington's unique style.

Fashion Meets Sports

The photoshoot highlights Washington's distinctive fashion sense through various outfits. He dons casual attire, vibrant colours, and textured patterns that reflect his personal style. This venture merges his fresh take on fashion with Rohan's exceptional photography skills.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

This partnership creates a bold visual story that seamlessly blends sports and style. It showcases how athletes like Washington are redefining fashion in today's world.

A New Wave of Style

Washington Sundar's recent collaboration with Rohan Shrestha is setting new trends for athletes. The shoot not only captures his athletic prowess but also his flair for fashion, offering a fresh perspective on athlete style.

This project exemplifies how sports personalities can influence fashion trends. By combining their athletic background with unique fashion choices, they create a new narrative in the world of style.

The collaboration between Washington and Rohan is more than just a photoshoot; it's a statement. It blurs the lines between traditional sportswear and contemporary fashion, paving the way for future athlete-fashion partnerships.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bollywood news
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X