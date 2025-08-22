Throwback Tuesday: When Cricketer Washington Sundar Turned Muse For Rohan Shrestha- PICS

Washington Sundar, the Indian international cricketer, has joined an elite group of personalities including Leo Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Reynolds. These figures have all been captured by the acclaimed photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Renowned for his skills on the cricket field, Washington is now making waves off it with a captivating fashion photoshoot. This collaboration with Rohan Shrestha is part of the #whiteTseries, showcasing Washington's unique style.

Fashion Meets Sports

The photoshoot highlights Washington's distinctive fashion sense through various outfits. He dons casual attire, vibrant colours, and textured patterns that reflect his personal style. This venture merges his fresh take on fashion with Rohan's exceptional photography skills.

This partnership creates a bold visual story that seamlessly blends sports and style. It showcases how athletes like Washington are redefining fashion in today's world.

A New Wave of Style

Washington Sundar's recent collaboration with Rohan Shrestha is setting new trends for athletes. The shoot not only captures his athletic prowess but also his flair for fashion, offering a fresh perspective on athlete style.

This project exemplifies how sports personalities can influence fashion trends. By combining their athletic background with unique fashion choices, they create a new narrative in the world of style.

The collaboration between Washington and Rohan is more than just a photoshoot; it's a statement. It blurs the lines between traditional sportswear and contemporary fashion, paving the way for future athlete-fashion partnerships.