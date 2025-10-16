Trailblazing Musician Aditya Rikhari Steps Into The Spotlight As The Youngest Mentor On IPOPSTARS

Mumbai, October 2025. Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari has added another milestone to his musical journey by becoming the youngest mentor ever on Amazon MX Player's highly anticipated music reality show, IPOPSTARS, set to premiere on October 18th, 2025.

The show brings together 25 aspiring musicians from across the country, selected through nationwide auditions, with 12 finalists advancing to the Gala Rounds leading up to the Grand Finale. Contestants will showcase their original compositions across genres like Pop, Rap, EDM, Rock, and R&B, performing in regional languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Gujarati, making IPOPSTARS a true celebration of India's diverse and evolving soundscape.

Despite being the newest artist on the mentor panel alongside celebrated names like Aastha Gill, King, and Parmish Verma, Aditya brings a fresh, youthful perspective, unmatched relatability and of course his undeniable charm & striking charisma to the show. With some of the highest streaming numbers among his peers and a rapidly growing fanbase across platforms, he stands as a symbol of India's new-age music movement.

Aditya's role as a mentor goes beyond performance, his deep knowledge of songwriting, production, and sound design equips contestants with the tools to hone their craft and find their unique voices. Representing the voice of Gen Z, Aditya's journey from an independent artist to one of India's most-streamed musicians makes him a beacon of inspiration for today's youth pursuing their musical dreams.

As IPOPSTARS gets ready to premiere on October 18th, 2025, all eyes are on Aditya Rikhari, the youngest, freshest, and most relatable mentor redefining the sound of Indian music.