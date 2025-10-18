Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 1 Timing: When Will Live Show Start Tonight? Are Tickets Still Available?

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 1: The live concerts and shows have started rolling in India, lighting up the perfect festive mood. Travis Scott is all set to perform live for the very first time in India! The American rapper, singer, and songwriter is kicking off his highly anticipated India Tour 2025 with a two-day live concert in Delhi, sending waves of excitement across the country. Fans have been waiting for this historic moment with bated breath, and today (Saturday, October 18) marks Day 1 of the Travis Scott Delhi Concert, promising an electrifying night filled with adrenaline, energy, and pure musical madness.

Travis Scott India Tour 2025: Delhi Concert Day 1 Venue

The current atmosphere in Delhi is absolutely electric and rightfully so! The city has transformed into a music capital overnight as fans from different parts of India - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and even neighboring countries - have flown in to witness the global superstar's grand India debut.

The concert is being held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which has been transformed with a grand stage setup, stunning lights, and huge LED screens, creating a thrilling visual and musical experience right before Diwali.

Travis Scott Delhi Concert 2025 Day 1 Timing: When Will Travis's Live Performance Start Tonight?

The excitement is sky-high as Delhi gears up for Travis Scott's first-ever live performance in India! For those heading to the venue, here's a quick schedule to keep in mind. The box office opened at 12 PM this afternoon, allowing fans to collect their passes and wristbands well in advance. Gates will open at 3:00 PM, giving attendees plenty of time to settle in and enjoy the pre-show vibe.

The box office will officially close at 7:00 PM, so fans are advised to reach early to avoid last-minute rush or entry issues. The main event begins when Travis Scott takes the stage at 8:00 PM tonight, kicking off what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, energy, and pure madness.

Do note - entry gates will close at 8:00 PM sharp, and no one will be allowed inside the venue once the performance starts. So, make sure to arrive on time, grab your spot, and get ready to rage with Travis Scott as he brings Utopia to life in Delhi!

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Day 1 Tickets Price: Are Tickets Still Available?

Tickets for Travis Scott's Delhi Concert Day 1 are selling out fast! Only a limited number of seats are still available, so if you haven't booked yours yet, now's the time. Head over to BookMyShow and grab your tickets before they're completely sold out - this is one night you definitely don't want to miss!

Block B20, B23 B24, B26, B27, B28 - Rs 4,000

Block B6, B7, B8, B9, B10, B11, B13, B14, B16, B33 - Rs 4,500

Silver Ground Standing - Rs 6,500

Block A23 - Rs 8,000

Gold Left Standing & Gold Right Standing - Rs 15,000

Block A17 Lounge - Rs 30,000