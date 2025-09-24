Trend Alert: Rise of the ‘Snow Effect’ On Instagram’s Edits. Most Viral Reels In Different Languages

A particularly intriguing development in the creator-verse is the surge in popularity of Restyle, the Edits app's AI-powered feature. Recently, creators have been drawn to the 'Snow Effect'-a visual effect that overlays reels with a soft, cinematic snowfall. Unlike fleeting fads, this trend has sparked genuine experimentation, with people across languages-Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada-sharing their own interpretations and techniques.

What sets the 'Snow Effect' apart is its accessibility. Tutorials and transition videos are circulating widely, not just for their aesthetic appeal but for the sense of community and creativity they foster. The effect's dreamy vibe has become a canvas for personal expression, making it more than just a viral moment-it's a reflection of how AI-powered digital tools are enabling new forms of artistic collaboration and storytelling in India's creator ecosystem.

Here's a look at some of the most viral Reels showcasing the 'Snow effect' across different languages:

Hindi - tech_liyakat

With over 5.5M views, this Reel is a step-by-step tutorial showing how to add the Snow Effect. The creator uses simple clips, making it easy for beginners to create a wintry, cinematic edit.

Hindi - crazy.tech001

This Reel by crazy.tech001 at 2.3M views, showcases a before-and-after transformation. He takes a regular video, layers the Snow Effect, and adjusts the transitions to highlight how even minimal edits can achieve a professional, movie-like finish.

Gujarati - ramlo_sindhav3

Highlights the trend to Gujarati audiences with a short tutorial that's crossed 631k views. Using the effect on a lifestyle clip, he shows how creators can add snowy overlays to casual moments for a dreamy touch.

Marathi - pratikwaghmare_07

The tutorial highlights the Snow Effect of an outdoor scene and how to time the snowfall with the subject's movements, making the video feel more dynamic and eye-catching.

Kannada - vinodkumark205

In this 718k-view tutorial, the creator demonstrates the Snow Effect on a portrait video. By showing how to blend the effect with smooth transitions, he illustrates how the trend works equally well for personal clips and professional-style edits.