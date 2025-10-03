Truth Behind Sunjay Kapur's Mysterious Death: Sister Mandhira Doubts Bee Story, Says 'Nothing Seems Real'

Sunjay Kapur's Mysterious Death: 'He did not dismount the horse; he died on the horse!'

This is what Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, said while questioning the mysterious circumstances surrounding her brother's death. Expressing her doubts about what really happened, Mandhira highlighted the pain her family is enduring. She not only challenged the official narrative but also raised concerns about Priya Sachdev's role in the situation. "At a time like this, Priya should have stood by the family and helped keep us united, not done what she has," Mandhira added.

Sunjay Kapur's Mysterious Death

Did Sunjay Kapur Build Sona Comstar?

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani that her brother was just the face of Sona Comstar. She said, "Sunjay Kapur followed my father's mandate." She further called out Priya for spreading the news that Sunjay created Sona Comstar. The late businessman's sister claimed that "Sunjay Kapur was the leader of his father's vision, was taking the company further, which was built as a legacy for his future."

Mandhira Calls Sona Comstar Her Mother's Inheritance Not Sunjay Kapur's

When talking about Priya's right in Sunjay Kapur's Sona Comstar, Mandhira Kapur Smith is not right-ful, "my mother is alive, it is her estate." She further asked people to pause and re-think before saying it's Sunjay Kpaur's inheritance, as it is not his and is their mother's. "It's what my mother inherited from my father."

Sunjay Kapur's Mysterious Death: What's The Truth?

What's behind Sunjay Kapur's bee death mystery? It seems that the family is also not aware of this. Sister Mandhira recalled the day when she heard the news of Sunjay's death. She explained that when the news of Sunjay's death broke, her mother was on her way to her house. While her mother was on the way, Mandhira got a call from her sister asked, "Have you heard anything about bhaiya?" To this, Mandhira claimed that she wondered that again another accident would happen with him, which used to generally happen at Polo matches. She presumed it was either a broken arm, leg, or something like that. But Mandhira got another call 10 minutes later about her brother's death. Her mother was informed by Priya about Sunjay's death.

When asked the exact reason for death, Mandhira said, "When you wear the helmet, how can a bee go into your mouth?" Mandhira doubted, "Nothing about this seems real. Firstly, my brother is not allergic to bees. Secondly, how the h*** bee reached his mouth." "You're playing a Polo, you're not opening your mouth. Nothing was adding up for us," claimed Madhira. Sunjay's sister said that there is no mention of bee, there is a mention of "enlarged heart and thickening of blood." However, she doubts the report as she claimed her brother had a "good and healthy" heart.

Sunjay's sister, Mandhira, concluded by saying that she has faith in the judicial system and is seeking justice, not just for her brother's untimely death, but also for their mother, who is nearly 80 years old and deserves answers.