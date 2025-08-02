'Trying Again': Saina Nehwal Reconciles With Estranged Husband Parupalli Kashyap? Fans Congratulate

Saina Nehwal New Post: Saina Nehwal recently surprised fans by sharing a picture with her estranged husband Parupalli Kashyap on Instagram. The Olympic bronze medalist revealed they are "trying again" following their earlier divorce announcement. The post quickly sparked buzz across social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected update. Fans started pouring messages on social media, saying, "Congratulations 🎊 for reunion."

Saina Nehwal took to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, 2025 to upload a picture with estranged husband Parupalli Kashyap. She captioned the post, "Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are-trying again. ❤️❤️." As she uploaded this picture, comment section started flooding with congratulation messages. One wrote, "Happy for both of you ✨." Another wrote, "Congratulations 🎊 for reunion." RJ Anmol commented, "We wish you guys All the Love, Power and Patience ❤️😊💯 our Champion Jodi."

On the other hand, some called out the couple for making their relationship public. A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Saina - Kashyap giving it one more chance after announcing separation few days back" to claim, "Separation and reconcile sab private mai karte hai , dhol nai pitate social media pe." Another called out the couple, "If there was such a possibility then why announce it publicly and divorce. If this wasn't a PR stunt or a way to be talk of the town again, I don't know what is."

Saina and Parupalli got married on December 14, 2018. Saina took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 13, 2025 to announce the separation with her husband. As per Indian Express' report, she wrote, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other." She added, "I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time."

Saina and Kashyap knew each other since their training days. They were trained together at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Updating...