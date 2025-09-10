Tumbbad Director Anand Gandhi Turns Author With MAYA: Seed Takes Root Alongside Zain Memon

Acclaimed filmmaker Anand Gandhi, celebrated for his visionary works Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, dons a new hat as he turns author alongside game designer Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI) with Maya: Seed Takes Root. This highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy marks the beginning of an unimaginable narrative universe- MAYA, spanning films, novels, games, and beyond.

In an unprecedented display of anticipation and fan fervor, the Kickstarter campaign for MAYA: Seed Takes Root, the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy epic narrated by Hollywood icon Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings), shattered its funding goal. Only hours after launch, the excitement was unstoppable. MAYA: Seed Takes Root had already blasted past 430% of its funding goal, making it a groundbreaking, record-breaking Kickstarter launch and the fastest-rising debut novel ever on the platform.

Kickstarter is the world's stage for creators, where fans pre-order projects before they are released. MAYA: Seed Takes Root, the debut novel by Anand Gandhi and Zain Memon, will reach readers only in January 2026.

Speaking about the love, director Anand Gandhi and game designer Zain Memon shared, "Today, we laid down the foundation stone of MAYA. It is simultaneously overwhelming and reassuring to see the world respond with such enthusiasm. This confirms what we've long believed - the world is hungry for a new mythology that speaks to the questions of today."

With this unprecedented momentum, MAYA: Seed Takes Root has cemented its place as the most anticipated science fiction fantasy novel of 2026: an audacious, world-building debut hailed as the most ambitious undertaking in the genre in decades.