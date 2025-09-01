Twinkle Khanna Doubles Up As Husband And Wife In Quirky Skit For The Roses

After her witty review of The Roses, Twinkle Khanna has taken things a notch higher with a hilarious new reel that imagines what happens when marital roles are completely flipped.

As an author and columnist, Twinkle Khanna has always been known for her candid and tongue-in-cheek take on marriage, relationships, and parenting. It is rare for her to weigh in on films, but The Roses with its sharp and satirical look at modern-day partnerships struck the perfect chord.

In her latest reel, Twinkle dons a stick-on moustache and salwar kameez to play both sides of a couple. The husband is stuck at home juggling chores while the wife is powering through work. The skit playfully captures the tug-of-war of married life, blending humor with an honest reflection of domestic realities.

With her trademark wit, Twinkle brings alive the essence of The Roses, a story about love, rivalry, and everything in between, making the reel instantly relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

The Roses, directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, stars Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon, and Andy Samberg. The film is now running in theatres across India.