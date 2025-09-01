Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Twinkle Khanna Doubles Up As Husband And Wife In Quirky Skit For The Roses

By
Twinkle Khanna Doubles Up As Husband And Wife In Quirky Skit

After her witty review of The Roses, Twinkle Khanna has taken things a notch higher with a hilarious new reel that imagines what happens when marital roles are completely flipped.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

As an author and columnist, Twinkle Khanna has always been known for her candid and tongue-in-cheek take on marriage, relationships, and parenting. It is rare for her to weigh in on films, but The Roses with its sharp and satirical look at modern-day partnerships struck the perfect chord.

In her latest reel, Twinkle dons a stick-on moustache and salwar kameez to play both sides of a couple. The husband is stuck at home juggling chores while the wife is powering through work. The skit playfully captures the tug-of-war of married life, blending humor with an honest reflection of domestic realities.

With her trademark wit, Twinkle brings alive the essence of The Roses, a story about love, rivalry, and everything in between, making the reel instantly relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

The Roses, directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, stars Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon, and Andy Samberg. The film is now running in theatres across India.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: twinkle khanna
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X