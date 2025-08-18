Ulka Gupta And Pravisht Mishra Reunite For Shemaroo Romantic Songs’ Soulful Track ‘Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil’

There's something about heartbreak songs. They hit differently. Especially the ones that echo what you couldn't say out loud. Whether it's a lonely late-night drive or a moment when your heart feels a little too heavy, we all have that one track we turn to. And now, there's a new one joining that playlist - Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil, the latest release from Shemaroo Romantic Songs. Sung by Saaj Bhatt and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, it's a song that will stay with you. The motion poster drop has set off a wave of excitement, and fans are now waiting eagerly for the song's release.

What makes this song even more special is that it brings back a much-loved pair: Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra, the duo that fans first connected with in Banni Chow Home Delivery. Back then, their characters were deeply rooted in love and care, and viewers saw their chemistry bloom in the sweetest way. But this time, the story they're telling is different - more raw, more layered, and quietly emotional.

In Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil, love doesn't come easy. It's bruised, unspoken, and perhaps one-sided. But it's real. And in that honesty, the song speaks to anyone who has ever loved or lost someone they never truly had. The music and visuals come together to say what words often can't.

About her experience shooting the music video, Ulka Gupta shared: "The song is really catchy, once you hear it, you can't stop humming. What made this project special for me was how different my role is. It's not the kind of character people usually expect from me, especially those who've loved Banni and Yuvaan together, this one's a bit of a surprise. We shot the song in the beautiful outskirts of Gujarat for two days, and in that short time, I actually learnt how to ride a Bullet. It was twice my weight, and I was nervous, but once I got the hang of it, it felt amazing. Watching the final cut made me really happy. I've always believed that acting isn't about playing who you are, it's about slipping into who the story needs. And with every shoot, you take something back. For me, this time, it was a sense of adventure and getting into a new character."

Sometimes, love stories don't end with a perfect moment. Sometimes, they end in silence and reflection, with only a song to hold all the things left unsaid. Patthar Ka Tumhara Dil is one such song. And through Ulka and Pravisht's reunion, it brings that quiet ache to life - reminding us that even in heartbreak, there's something deeply moving.