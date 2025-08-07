Uorfi Javed Has A 6'4'' Long-Distance BF, Who Is He? Internet Go Wild Over The Traitors Winner's Beau

Who Is Uorfi Javed's Boyfriend: Uorfi Javed has once again captured the spotlight, this time for winning The Traitors. Known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, Uorfi has long been an internet sensation.

In a recent appearance on Siddhaarth Aalambayan's Mashable chat show, she made a surprising revelation: she's in a long-distance relationship. Naturally, the internet went into a frenzy, with fans eager to know more: Who is Uorfi Javed's mysterious boyfriend? What does he do? Does he have a social media presence? Let's dive into all the details we know so far.

Who Is Uorfi Javed's Boyfriend?

In an interview with Mashable India, Uorfi Javed revealed she is living in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend. She did not reveal the name but continued saying, "He's from Delhi...he lives in Delhi." The Traitors winner revealed that she spends her weekends with her boyfriend. Further explaining about her boyfriend, Uorfi said, "He doesn't like all this (Paps spotting), very very shy, has 0 post on Instagram, his digital footprint is nothing." She further explained how her first meeting was "weird" with her now-boyfriend. Uorfi flaunted that her boyfriend is of 6'4'' height.

As soon as Uorfi dropped the bomb about her boyfriend, people started speculating who he is. Several users took to a Reddit thread titled "Uorfi Javed Opens Up About Her Secret Delhi-Based Boyfriend: 'He's Not on Social Media'" to discuss about the boyfriend's identity. A user speculated, "Is she talking abt Harsh Gujral he's also frm Delhi a tall lad don't know his height but he's pretty tall than her." Well, that's just speculation and not true.

Recently, Uorfi posted about getting her fillers dissolved. She wrote in her post, "No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I'm not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful."