Urvashi Rautela Becomes The First Indian Angel Creates History To Wear Angel Wings On A Fashion Show

Urvashi Rautela has done it again - and this time, she's made history on the global stage. In a moment that will be remembered for years to come, Urvashi Rautela became the first-ever Indian woman to don majestic angel wings on an international fashion runway, joining the ranks of some of the most iconic supermodels in the world.

As she stepped onto the runway, her radiant presence combined with the ethereal wings made her look nothing short of celestial. It wasn't just a fashion moment it was a moment of pride for India. In a space once dominated by Western faces, Urvashi stood tall as a symbol of confidence, culture, and global ambition.

With every step, she broke stereotypes and opened doors for countless young Indian women who dream of international recognition. Her angel wings were more than just a costume they were wings of aspiration, representation, and empowerment.

From Bollywood elegance to worldwide glamour, Urvashi has consistently proven that borders cannot contain her brilliance. Whether it's gracing Cannes, shining at Paris Fashion Week, or now becoming the first Indian Angel, she continues to redefine what it means to be a global icon.

In that one walk she wasn't just Urvashi Rautela, the actress.

She became Urvashi Rautela, India's Angel.

Urvashi quotes - "I feel deeply honored to represent India .Wearing Angel Wings is not just a fashion moment it's a symbol of strength, divinity, and the power of dreams. Being the first Indian Angel makes me proud to carry my country's spirit onto the world stage, proving that Indian beauty, talent, and confidence can truly soar beyond borders. This moment is for every Indian girl who dreams fearlessly and believes in her own wings."

And today, an entire nation stands behind her, wings wide open with pride. 🪽