Urvashi Rautela global superstar stuns fans with her massive ₹7 crore fee for Thailand concert crowned 'Queen of Universe' by global audience

Urvashi Rautela, the global superstar, has once again proven her unbeatable star power by reportedly charging a staggering ₹7 crore for her recent concert in Thailand. The high-energy show saw thousands of fans from across the world gathering just to witness her performance and the crowd couldn't hold back their excitement, repeatedly screaming "Queen of Universe!" as she lit up the stage.

The atmosphere during the concert was electric. From the moment Urvashi stepped out, the audience erupted into loud cheers and heartwarming chants. Videos circulating online show global fans holding up banners and waving flags with her name, celebrating her talent and international appeal.

Urvashi's confidence and flawless stage presence won hearts yet again, as she delivered a power-packed performance with a mix of Bollywood hits and electrifying dance moves. Many fans stated it wasn't just a concert it felt like a festival.

With each international appearance, Urvashi continues to raise the bar and represent India on the global map. The Thailand concert is yet another milestone in her ever-growing global dominance, proving that her popularity truly knows no borders.