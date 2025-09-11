Urvashi Rautela's Hilarious Phone-Snatching Selfie Moment At SIIMA 2025 Breaks The Internet

Global superstar Urvashi Rautela has once again proved why she is the queen of viral moments. At the prestigious SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai, where glitz and glamour collided on the red carpet, Urvashi stole the spotlight in a way that was equal parts dazzling and hilarious.

The actress, who is known for her jaw-dropping style and magnetic presence, was swarmed by fans the moment she stepped out of her car. But what happened next left everyone gasping and then laughing. In the middle of the chaos, a super-excited fan accidentally snatched her phone while trying to click a selfie with her. Instead of being upset, Urvashi burst into laughter, playfully joining the moment, which instantly turned into one of the night's most unforgettable highlights.

Clips of the incident are now circulating across social media, with fans dubbing it "the most Dubai moment ever." From "Only Urvashi can make phone-snatching look iconic" to "She's unbothered and gorgeous as always," the internet can't seem to get enough. Within hours, the video trended worldwide, proving that Urvashi knows how to turn even the most unexpected mishap into a showstopper moment.

Dressed in a breathtaking couture gown, Urvashi didn't just own the red carpet she owned the entire night, reminding fans why she remains one of the most loved and followed Indian stars globally. As one fan commented, "She's not just a diva, she's a vibe."

What makes Urvashi's journey even more remarkable is that she is the only actress to have worked with three of Telugu cinema's biggest superstars Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna. This rare achievement has further cemented her reputation as a true pan-Indian star who continues to break boundaries and win hearts across industries.

Dubai truly went wild for her, and once again, Urvashi Rautela made history not with a planned move, but with a candid, human moment that had the world laughing and cheering in equal measure.