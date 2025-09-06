Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In ₹7 Lakh Pavara Thailand Outfit, For A Dance Performance In Thailand

Bollywood's global superstar Urvashi Rautela has once again set the internet buzzing with her jaw-dropping fashion statement. Known for her larger-than-life persona and bold style choices, the actress was recently spotted in an exquisite outfit from luxury Thai brand Pavara, worth a staggering ₹7 lakhs.

The dazzling ensemble is more than just an outfit it's a piece of craftsmanship. Designed with intricate handwork, the Pavara creation reflects the label's philosophy of blending traditional Thai artistry with modern couture sensibilities. The silhouette draped on Urvashi accentuates both elegance and power, while the rich fabric and fine detailing echo timeless royalty.

Fashion watchers couldn't help but notice how effortlessly Urvashi carried the look. Her styling, paired with minimal yet statement accessories, allowed the outfit's craftsmanship to shine in full glory. The color palette chosen by Pavara enhances her striking persona, further elevating the aura of a woman who has consistently represented India on global red carpets and international platforms.

From Cannes to international pageants and now luxury couture from Thailand, Urvashi has consistently lived up to her image as one of the most influential fashion icons of her generation. Her choice of Pavara also reflects her inclination toward global brands that tell a story beyond just glamour-brands that embody culture, heritage, and exclusivity.

Fans flooded the comments section of her post, calling her a "queen of fashion" and "true global diva." Many highlighted how Urvashi never hesitates to experiment and showcase styles that set trends across continents.

With this striking Pavara Thailand outfit, Urvashi has once again reaffirmed why she is not just a Bollywood star but a worldwide fashion phenomenon, representing India with elegance and global flair.