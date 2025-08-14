Vishal-Sheykhar Live Tour In Delhi, Mumbai: When Will Ticket Sales Start On TribeVibe (BookMyShow)?

National, August 14, 2025: In a landscape as ever-evolving as Indian popular music, few names have endured, adapted and inspired quite like Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. As the acclaimed composer duo complete a momentous 25 years at the forefront of India's music industry, they are set to celebrate this extraordinary journey with an immersive concert experience that pays tribute to their legacy while inviting fans to relive the music that has defined generations. Produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, Visa presents Vishal and Sheykhar Live tour, in association with HDFC Bank, will kick off at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi-NCR on September 12th, 2025, followed by NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 13th, 2025.

More information about the tour is available on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. Ticket sales for the tour will begin with an exclusive Pre-Sale for HDFC Bank Visa Debit card holders at 12 PM (Noon) IST on August 16th, 2025 and Visa Infinite and Visa Signature card holders at 1 PM IST on August 17th, 2025 on BookMyShow. The General On-Sale of tickets will go live at 2 PM IST on August 18th, 2025 on BookMyShow.

For those who've grown up on their music, the tour offers more than nostalgia; it's a full-circle moment. Over the past two and a half decades, Vishal and Sheykhar have consistently composed music that transcends fleeting trends, crafting a body of work that is both rooted in emotion and fearless in its experimentation. Their songs have travelled far beyond cinema, becoming woven into the cultural fabric of the country, soundtracking friendships, first loves, festival nights and quiet introspections alike.

For the legendary duo, this tour is deeply meaningful. Vishal Dadlani said, "It's been a wild, beautiful ride. 25 years of making music with my brother Sheykhar; this show is our way of thanking every single fan who's been with us through this journey". Sheykhar Ravjiani added, "This concert is a celebration of everything we've created together. We're bringing the energy, the hits and the memories back to the stage, and we can't wait to share that magic with our fans."

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India at Visa, commented, "We are delighted to present live concerts of Vishal - Sheykhar at Delhi and Mumbai on the 12th and 13th of September with TribeVibe. Vishal & Sheykhar have been the iconic heartbeat of Bollywood, creating contemporary music connecting generations including millennials and Gen Z. As the global leader in digital payments, Visa believes in being present where our users are, and being the best way to pay and get paid, every time. For this particular show, we have thoughtfully created a special pre-sale window for all Visa Infinite, Visa Signature and HDFC Bank Visa debit cardholders. With India's vibrant concert scene coming alive, this is yet another opportunity for us to unlock a world of possibilities for our Visa cardholders - where India's popular culture, experiences, and payments integrate seamlessly to create everlasting memories. We're thrilled to be a part of our users' unforgettable moments."

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, shared his excitement, "Vishal and Sheykhar are cultural icons whose music has defined the Bollywood soundscape for over two decades. Bringing their 25-year celebration to life through this show is a huge honour for TribeVibe. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for their fans across Mumbai and Delhi."

This tour promises to be a landmark experience, an audio-visual spectacle that brings together decades of music in a power-packed live show, carefully curated to reflect the evolution of their music and their bond with audiences. With a setlist that traverses decades and a show designed to evoke both nostalgia and euphoria, Vishal and Sheykhar Live will be a gathering of memories and a salute to the sounds that have stayed with us.

Over the last two and a half decades, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani have redefined the sound of Indian cinema. From high-energy dance anthems to soulful ballads, their discography is a masterclass in versatility, featuring chartbusters like 'Dus Bahane', 'Desi Girl', 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Radha', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Swag Se Swagat,' 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi',' and countless more. Their sound has powered over 70 films, earned multiple International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and Filmfare awards and generated billions of streams across global platforms.

Not just kings of Bollywood bangers, Vishal and Sheykhar are also one of India's most celebrated live performers, having headlined sold-out arenas across the USA, UK, Canada, Middle East, Australia, South Africa and beyond. From representing Indian music on global stages to creating tracks that have trended on international charts, the duo have constantly raised the bar for contemporary Indian music. This silver jubilee tour is an emotional rewind through 25 years of hits, hustle and heart. Vishal and Sheykhar's music has brought people together across borders and backgrounds and this tour promises to do just that again, louder than ever.

So whether you danced to 'Desi Girl' at your college fest or screamed 'Swag Se Swagat' in the front row of a baarat - this one's for you.

The stage is set. The icons return. Let the celebration begin! Get your tickets, exclusively on BookMyShow.