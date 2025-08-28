Get Updates
'When dreams come true', Anand Gandhi On Hollywood Icon Hugo Weaving Recording For Maya Narrative Universe!

Anand Gandhi On Hollywood Icon Hugo Weaving Recording

Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi and game designer Zain Memon (SHASN) are set to present an unimaginable universe - MAYA a mythology for the algorithm age: a narrative universe spanning film, novels, films, games, and beyond.

The duo have intrigued audiences with a sneak peek video of Maya narrated by Hugo Weaving, famed for The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. Anand Gandhi and Zain Memon took to social media to share their excitement on recording the first chapter of Maya's epic sci-fi fantasy novel MAYA: Seed Takes Root, calling the experience "a dream come true".

