Who Do Celebrities Rely On For Their Real Estate Dreams In Mumbai?

Iconic bungalows of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan defined stardom once. Today, the upcoming generation of stars as well as veterans are choosing modern, amenity rich properties that reflect changing times and evolving definitions of luxury. These properties encompass not just space but privacy and customised spaces for reflection, rejuvenation and relaxation. With aspirational levels rising in Mumbai, it is no surprise that property registrations in Mumbai reached an all-time high of 75,672 units between January and June 2025, reflecting a 4% year-on-year growth. The city remains a preferred location for many celebrities who are now also investing in office spaces and multiple real estate investments. One name that emerges time and again in this discourse is that of Lotus Developers which is run by well-known producer Anand Pandit.

Here is a look at some of the most exclusive properties stars have invested in.

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan purchased a sea-facing terrace apartment at Shree Amrit Society, Carter Road in Bandra after his marriage, marking his first property acquisition in Mumbai. In 2025, the society entrusted Lotus Developers with its redevelopment from an ageing 1980s structure into a modern high-rise. Spanning over 4,000 sq. metres and comprising three wings, the project is expected to be completed in about three years. The society selected Lotus Developers through a voting process. Located roughly 3 km from Khan's Mannat bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, the property holds both personal nostalgia and prestige value.

Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who owns properties in several prime areas of Mumbai, has recently purchased four units covering 7,620 sq. ft. on the 21st floor of Lotus Signature on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The acquisition includes units 2101, 2102, 2103, and 2104, along with 12 car parking spaces. Bachchan had leased four of the office units to Warner Music Pvt. Ltd., adding to the growing number of film-related office spaces in Andheri West, which already houses offices of many well-known actors and technicians.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, have invested in six premium office units totalling over 13,000 sq ft within Lotus Signature in Andheri. These units, located on the 16th and 17th floors, are valued at around Rs 45.9 crore and include 14 parking spaces. They have leased one of the commercial office spaces to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited. The couple also owns a high-value bungalow named Shivshakti in the Juhu area of Mumbai and a sea-facing villa in Goa, a sought-after destination for luxury getaways that is available for rent.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan also joined the list of celebrities associated with Lotus Developers by acquiring a new office space and residential unit in the Signature Building. His office is located on the fourth floor of the tower. This is in addition to an apartment at SiddhiVinayak Building in the Presidency Co-operative Society of Juhu and another in Rajkiran Co-operative Housing Society on Yari Road in Versova. The latter holds special significance for the actor, as it was his first home in Mumbai when he arrived from Gwalior and stayed there as a paying guest.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan purchased two commercial units in the Lotus Signature last year. Located on the ninth floor, each unit has a built-up area of 2,099 sq ft and a carpet area of 1,905 sq ft, along with three parking spaces. She also owns an office unit on the fourth floor of the same building, bought jointly with her mother, actor Amrita Singh.

Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan owns an office space in Lotus Corporate Park, a premium commercial project by Lotus Developers. Located in Goregaon, Mumbai, one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, the area is known for excellent connectivity, a thriving commercial ecosystem, and quality infrastructure. Spread across 27.55 acres, Lotus Corporate Park offers ready-to-move-in office spaces.

Manoj Bajpayee

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, along with his wife Shabana Bajpayee, joined the Lotus clientele by leasing two commercial units totalling 3,810 sq ft at Lotus Signature in April 2025. The property comprises two offices, each with a carpet area of 1,905 sq ft, and includes six parking spaces. Lotus Signature is located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.