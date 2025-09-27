Who Is Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi Singer Critically Injured In A Road Accident

Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Just days after legendary music composer Charanjit Ahuja's demise, the Punjabi film industry has suffered another jolt. According to the recent media reports, renowned Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda has met with a deadly accident. The media reports suggest that Rajvir met with an accident in Baddi while he was on his way to Shimla on a bike. According to PTC, Rajvir is currently admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The news has come as a major shock to Rajvir Jawanda's massive fan following across the world.

Rajvir Jawanda Recent Health Update

Reportedly, Rajvir Jawanda was riding a bike which had a deadly crash after it lost control. It is reported that Rajvir had suffered major head injuries in the accident and his bike was severely damaged. While he had received initial medical treatment, Rajvir was immediately rushed to the Fortis Hospital.

Now, as per a recent update shared by PTC News, Rajvir Jawand has suffered major head and spine injuries. The report also suggested that he had suffered a heart attack before shifting to the Fortis Hospital. Reportedly, Rajvir Jawanda's condition is critical and is currently on ventilator.

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda?

For the uninitiated, Rajveer Jawanda, a well-known figure in the Punjabi music scene, embarked on his musical journey in 2014. His rise to fame was marked by the success of his song "Kali Jawande Di." In addition to his singing career, he has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Mindo Taseeldarni and Subedar Joginder Singh. Before making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Rajveer served in the Punjab Police.

Rajvir Jawanda Last Instagram Post Before Accident

Ever since the news of Rajvir Jawanda's accident surfaced, his last Instagram post which was shared a day before the accident is going viral. The video featured Rajvir standing in a serene setting in front of a car attached to a caravan. He was all smiles while the camera moved to showcase the stunning landscape.

Meanwhile, President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has extended prayers for Rajvir's speedy recovery and tweeted, "Heard the news of Punjab's young singer Rajvir Jawanda's accident. May Guru Sahib bless him with speedy recovery and may he continue to bring pride to Punjab through his Punjabi singing".