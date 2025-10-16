Who Is Shreyash Shandiliya? From Music Student To Musical Guru, All About His Journey

In the Indian music landscape, Bollywood often takes centre stage. However, a quieter revolution is underway with independent artists carving their niche. Shreyash Shandiliya stands out among these artists. As a composer, performer, and now an educator, he is reshaping the industry in India. His journey from student to expert highlights the potential for a more artist-driven music scene in the country.

Born on November 21, 1993, in Banka, Bihar, Shreyash Shandiliya has been passionate about music since childhood. In 2011, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. There, he received formal training at Ajivasan Music Academy under Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar's guidance. He also studied Music Production and Audio Engineering at SAE Institute and Music Theory through Trinity College in London. His guru, Ustaad Mehboob Ali Khan, deeply influenced his understanding of Indian music.

Shreyash's Entrepreneurial Journey

In 2012, Shandiliya founded the SoulFul Musik Academy, marking a new chapter as an entrepreneur. The academy was born from his belief that music education should be accessible and emotionally enriching beyond technical skills. Alongside the academy, initiatives like SoulFul Musik Studio and HS Musik Company provide comprehensive support for budding musicians. This system guides students from learning to production and performance.

Shreyash's career boasts over 50 original compositions and more than 150 recreations of iconic songs. His work spans various genres such as spiritual, devotional, contemporary, and soundtrack music. Collaborating with renowned vocalists like Krishna Beura on "Tujhse Milke Ye Bawra" and Suraj Jagan on "Solon Se Bhara," he blends traditional and modern sounds seamlessly.

Award-Winning Visionary

His innovative approach earned him the 2022 Iconic Brands of Maharashtra Award. Shandiliya's experience demonstrates how independent artists can sustain their careers while inspiring others to follow suit. His contributions highlight the growing significance of independent music in India.

The SoulFul Musik Academy also aims to offer free lessons for students from low-income backgrounds. This initiative reflects its commitment to being more than just a profit-driven venture by providing opportunities for aspiring musicians who face challenges entering the industry.

Shreyash's journey exemplifies how dedication and vision can transform the music industry in India. By nurturing talent through education and collaboration, he paves the way for a vibrant artist-led scene that thrives alongside mainstream Bollywood.