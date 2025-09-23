Uttam Kumar Controversy Explained: Who Accused Dhaakad Chore Star Of R*pe? Haryanvi Actor Arrested In Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and r*pe, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

Uttam Kumar Controversy Explained: The controversy surrounding Haryanvi actor and filmmaker Uttam Kumar has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Known for acting in more than 80 films and directing around 20, Kumar is a well-recognized figure in regional cinema. But his recent arrest by police has shifted the spotlight from his career to serious criminal allegations.

Are you not aware of the happenings and wondering what is going on? Well, we've explained the whole Uttam Kumar controversy below.

WHO HAS ACCUSED UTTAM KUMAR OF R*PE AND ATTEMPTED SUICIDE OUTSIDE CM'S HOME?

On September 6, 2025, a 25-year-old woman attempted suicide outside the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. She alleged that her complaints against Uttar Kumar were being ignored by the authorities. Following this shocking incident, police moved swiftly. On Monday, Kumar was detained from his farmhouse in Amroha. The complainant is an actress

According to DCP (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil, an FIR was lodged against the actor under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with provisions of the SC/ST Act. Police stated that the initial probe led to his detention, though Kumar complained of health problems while being taken to Ghaziabad. He was admitted to a private hospital in Indirapuram and was arrested soon after discharge.

The case traces its origin to August 2020, when the complainant first met Uttar Kumar through a music project. She claimed he showed interest in collaborating on films and music videos and soon began calling her regularly. In her statement to TOI, she said Kumar complimented her, telling her she could become a "big star."

She alleged that Kumar invited her to his Ghaziabad office, where harassment began. The woman recalled how he commented on her attire, saying, "No one becomes a heroine with a dupatta on." Despite her objections, he allegedly pushed her to accept his advances, promising to help her succeed in the industry.

UTTAM KUMAR HARASSED THE WOMAN FOR THREE YEARS?

According to the woman, the harassment did not stop at office meetings. She claimed that in October 2020, Kumar called her to his Amroha farmhouse under the pretext of a script reading and private audition. There, he allegedly tried to pressure her into drinking alcohol, which she refused.

The complainant further said that from 2020 to 2023, Kumar repeatedly pressured her for a physical relationship, often sending his manager out of the room. She added that he promised marriage and lead roles in films, including Adla Ka Badla, but none of these promises were fulfilled.

The woman alleged that when she began receiving offers from other producers, Kumar insisted she work only with him. She said she confronted him in front of her sister in mid-2023, but the situation escalated. According to her, Kumar threatened her with defamation, blacklisting in the film industry, and even the release of private videos.

BEGINNING OF LEGAL BATTLE AND POLICE ACTION AGAINST UTTAM KUMAR

The complainant filed her first complaint at the Shalimar Garden police station on June 24, 2025. She alleged that her concerns were not taken seriously, claiming the police refused to register her complaint initially. After moving the court, an FIR was eventually lodged, but she said witness statements were altered to favour the actor.

Her frustration peaked when she learned that a final report had been submitted in court without her knowledge. Feeling cornered, she attempted suicide outside the CM's office, which finally forced authorities to act.

WHO IS UTTAM KUMAR? ACTOR HAS BEEN A PART OF OVER 80 FILMS

For those who are unaware, Uttar Kumar's name has long been associated with Haryanvi cinema. IMDb records show he has acted in over 80 films and directed around 20. He is best known for playing the lead role in the cult Haryanvi film Dhaakad Chora.

His arrest could have major repercussions for the industry, where he enjoys significant influence and popularity.