Who Won Mr India World 2025? Meet Winners Of Mr India Supranational & Mr India Rising Star 2025

The spotlight shone brightly on India's most desirable men at the Mr India 2025 Season 2 event, held in collaboration with Vivz Fashion School. The winners were announced at One8 Commune, Lower Parel, Mumbai. This glamorous evening unveiled three exceptional titleholders who will represent India on both global and national stages.

Among the winners, Shevam Singh was crowned Mr India World 2025 and will represent India at the next Mr World. Abel Biju earned the title of Mr India Supranational 2026 and is set to compete in Poland. Shiv Chordia was honoured as Mr India Rising Star 2025, a new title recognising talent that excels in academics, leadership, and social purpose.

Mr India Rising Star: A New Honour

The introduction of the Mr India Rising Star 2025 title added a fresh dimension to the pageant. This accolade recognises holistic excellence across academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities, and social impact. It enhances the pageant's reputation as India's premier platform for discovering well-rounded talent.

After an extensive nationwide search and screening process, 100 hopefuls arrived in Mumbai for mega auditions. They underwent rigorous selection rounds testing personality, intellect, talent, fitness, and presentation. From these candidates, the Top 12 finalists advanced to a high-intensity bootcamp featuring grooming masterclasses and fashion shoots.

A Night to Remember

The grand finale was a star-studded affair attended by distinguished patrons from fashion and entertainment industries like Anu Malik and Aditi Govitrikar. Hosted by Pooja Bhamrrah and directed by Prasad Bidapa, the event began with Manasi Scott's electrifying performance before finalists showcased designer Varoin Marwah's creations on the runway.

Six contestants advanced to a nerve-wracking Q&A round judged by Sangeeta Bijlani, Ken Ghosh, Rocky Star among others. Their confident responses impressed the jury leading up to the announcement of Shevam Singh as Mr India World 2025; Abel Biju as Mr India Supranational 2026; Shiv Chordia as Mr India Rising Star 2025.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights

This year's excitement extended beyond the stage with "The Making of Mr India 2025 Season 2" web series. Offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at registrations through grooming sessions to finale preparations - it captures candid moments showcasing contestants' passion and preparation journey.

Episodes are available now on official Mr India social channels and Beauty Pageants YouTube channel providing insights into personal struggles triumphs faced by participants throughout their journey.

Meet the Winners

Shevam Singh hails from Patna where values discipline education were paramount growing up within humble middle-class family environment instilling determination adaptability grounded nature shaping his personality through travel fitness public speaking interests beyond runway deeply passionate about social causes particularly education accessibility underprivileged children animal welfare memorable achievement winning Phoenix Best Runway Model title Prasad Bidapa Mega Model Hunt 2019 marking beginning journey fashion modelling world.

Kottayam's pride Kerala's glory Abel Biju banker profession raised single mother instilling hard work resilience compassion credits success unwavering support strength known kind confident determined approaches challenges opportunities grow improve passionate animal welfare works rescue groups provide care raise awareness neglected street animals believes compassionate society starts kindness voiceless memorable achievements include finalist securing placements Federal Bank Godrej university-level table tennis position.

Pune's cultural heartbeat Shiv Chordia true all-rounder state-level tabla competition winner excelled state-level tennis crowned prestigious Pune pageant winner grew household four generations gaining deep understanding values experiences business enriching dinner-table conversations calm grounded nature nurtured spiritual environment actively involved values hard work exploring places interacting diverse people believes empowering reach full potential rooted humanity driven purpose passionate creating meaningful change strongly believes poverty eradicated investing youth entrepreneurship empowering next generation tools opportunities lead innovation compassion.

The grand finale of Mr India 2025 Season 2 airs on Zoom TV on September 7 at 8:00 pm IST. Digital streaming begins September 8 on Times Play & Beauty Pageant YouTube Channel offering viewers a chance to witness this spectacular event unfold firsthand.