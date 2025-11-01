Windows Productions Powers Into Horror-Comedy Space With Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel Eyeing A Jan 2026 Release

Horror-comedy is undoubtedly one of the biggest mass trends in Indian cinema right now, delivering smashing hits across industries. The genre is not only an audience favourite but also raking in moolah at the box office. Riding this wave with perfect timing and after the massive success of Raktabeej 2, Windows Productions is set to enter the genre with their latest Bengali film, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, releasing on 23rd January 2026.

This strategic move places Windows Productions right alongside major Indian releases such as Stree 3, Nagazilla, and Bhoot Bangla, all of which are built on one proven formula local folklore, humour, relatable fears. Audiences today are loving cinematic spaces where scares meet satire, and Windows is clearly aiming to tap into that high-demand zone.

Nandita Roy added, "Horror-comedy is a genre that lets you explore fear and fun with the same heartbeat, and audiences across India are loving that balance. With Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, we wanted to bring a flavour of Bengali humour, nostalgia, and supernatural mischief that feels both fresh and rooted in our culture. After the incredible reeption of Raktabeej 2, it felt like the perfect moment to dive into this space."

Shiboprosad Mukherjee further added, "Windows has always believed in telling stories that connect instantly with the audience, and horror-comedy is one of the most exciting genres today. It gives us the freedom to experiment with tone, visuals, folklore, and emotions all at once. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is our attempt to deliver something fun, quirky, and massively entertaining for both families and young audiences."

With Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, Windows Productions is not just following a trend, they're making a calculated leap into a genre that's winning hearts and dominating the box office nationwide. Given the banner's track record of delivering content-rich, audience-loved films, their golden hatrick for Pujo releases, expectations are already sky-high.