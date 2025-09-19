Youth Pop Icon Dhvani Bhanushali Drops Feel-Good Romantic Song ‘Bairagi’

India's pop music sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali, is back to steal hearts once again, this time with her latest romantic single, 'Bairagi', released today by Warner Music India. After making history with viral chartbusters like 'Vaaste', 'Leja Re' and 'Thank You God', Dhvani returns with a heartfelt new melody that explores the emotion of losing yourself in love. Beautifully penned by Youngveer and composed by the trio Keshav Tyohar, Shrey Gupta, and Harjot Kaur, 'Bairagi' is an old-school ode to devotion, soaked in dreamy love and timeless melodies.

Set in a bustling office space, Dhvani plays an adorably nerdy, bespectacled girl who's completely smitten with her crush across the desk. With just the right sprinkle of office romance fantasy, cheeky smiles, and a signature hook step, the video brings the song's emotion to life in the most heartwarming way.

Dhvani Bhanushali added, "' Bairagi ' is the kind of love song that feels like a warm hug. I've always seen myself as a hopeless romantic, and maybe that's how such love songs attract me towards them. Shooting in an office was super fun and new for me, definitely feels like an extension of 'Chashmish Fresher' who has now grown up. It's a romantic vibe with a little bit of sunshine in the middle of gloomy weather. Bairagi is now yours!"

Released today via Warner Music India, the song is now available across all major streaming platforms.