Yukti Kapoor Joins Dabang Delhi K.C. As Digital Insider, Embraces Her New Obsession: Kabaddi!

Popular television actress Yukti Kapoor, best known for her fearless portrayal of Karishma Singh in Madam Sir, is stepping into a new role - and this time, it's in the heart of the kabaddi arena. The small-screen star has been officially announced as the Digital Insider for Dabang Delhi K.C. ahead of the much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

In an exclusive interaction, Kapoor expressed her newfound passion for the sport. "Kabaddi is something else... the energy, the speed, the tackles - I'm hooked!" she said. "Watching these players gives you an adrenaline rush. The way they strategise and fight for every point is pure madness!"

As the Digital Insider, Kapoor will take fans behind the scenes of Dabang Delhi K.C., delivering exclusive content, candid player interactions, insider moments from the training camp, and her personal reactions to on-mat action. With her trademark charm and enthusiasm, she aims to bring fans closer to the pulse of the game.

When asked why she chose Dabang Delhi, Kapoor drew a personal parallel. "Fans have always called my character in Madam Sir 'Dabang' because Karishma Singh was fearless and never backed down. Watching Dabang Delhi play feels like watching Karishma Singh in action - but in real life. The tackles, the intensity, the fire - it's all there. That's why this collaboration just fits."

The Pro Kabaddi League, launched in 2014, has emerged as India's second-most popular sporting event after cricket. Featuring teams like Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi, the league blends high-octane athleticism with strategic brilliance, drawing millions of fans nationwide.

As the league moves into its Delhi leg, Kapoor is set to amplify the Dabang spirit off the mat. "Dabang Delhi is absolute fire! I can't wait to bring fans closer to the action," she said. "Being a part of the team, even in this digital way, is such a high. Get ready for some serious energy, some fun content, and maybe even a few surprises!"

While Kapoor remains tight-lipped about her next on-screen project, her fans now have a new way to stay connected - through her vibrant and engaging digital presence with Dabang Delhi K.C.

From chasing criminals on screen to celebrating real-life athletes off it, Yukti Kapoor's latest venture is a bold pivot - and it's all about Kabaddi.