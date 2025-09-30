Did Yuzvendra Chahal Cheat On Dhanashree? Rise And Fall Contestant Makes Shocking Allegations; Viral Video

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanshree Verma Divorce Real Reason: Dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who is currently making waves inside the Rise And Fall house, is back in the news again over her divorce with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal (Yuzi). The two had met and fallen in love during the Covid-19 times, which led to a traditional wedding on December 20, 2020. After almost 4 years of marriage, rumors of their divorce started swirling around the tinsel town. After months of speculation, the two got officially divorced earlier this year in March. Recently on Rise And Fall, the dancer-social media influencer opened up on her marriage with ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal and made shocking accusations against him of infidelity.

Rise And Fall: Did Dhanashree Verma Accuse Yuzvendra Chahal Of Cheating On Her?

From their wedding to divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marital life was always a hot topic of discussion among fans. Even though there were talks about their separation for months, Yuzi-Dhanshree's divorce came as a shock to many. Previously, an ABP report claimed that their divorce was based on 'mutual consent' and the two had cited 'compatibility issues' as the reason behind their separation.

Now, Dhanashree has claimed that she caught her ex-husband cheating on her just two months into their marriage. Recently, a video from Rise And Fall went viral on the internet in which Dhanashree and Kubbra Sait can be seen having breakfast together when the former made a shocking accusation against Yuzi.

In the video, when the Sacred Games actress asked her, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'", the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 star replied, "In the first year, when I caught him in the second month."

Dhanashree's answer left Kubbra visibly shocked. "Crazy bro," the actress responded.

Check out the viral video below:

Dhanashree Verma On Alimony Claims

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's much-publicized divorce came into light once again when Dhanashree spoke about the alimony claims with Aditya Narayan in one of the episodes of Rise And Fall. "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don't even know you?," she told Aditya.

For those unversed, an HT report previously claimed that Dhanashree had demanded a specific amount of alimony (in crores) from Yuzi post-divorce.