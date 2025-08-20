Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Goes VIRAL Again As She Reveals What Happened During DIVORCE

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Divorce: India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma's divorce has been a messy one. There were many speculations around why the couple actually split. As per the Economic Times report, the couple allegedly took the divorce because of the relocation dispute. Yuzi first addressed the divorce in Raj Shamani's podcast. Now, Dhanashree Verma has addressed the divorce for the first time at the Humans of Bombay podcast. She addressed the viral t-shirt moment. During the court hearing, Yuzi was spotted wearing Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" t-shirt, turning heads around. Let us take a look at how Dhanashree Verma hit back at her ex-husband during the recent podcast:

Dhanashree Verma Takes A Dig At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal

In the recent podcast with Human of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma took a slight dig at her now ex-husband, Yuzi. Dhanshree is now going viral on social media as she addressed Yuzi's alleged "t-shirt stunt" during the divorce. She remembered when the verdict was given. Recalling the same in the podcast, Dhanashree said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional (sic)."

The famed dancer said that she was left "howling in front of everybody" in the court. She added, "I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Yuzi Chahal) walked out first."

She then went on to address "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" t-shirt moment. Dhanashree said, "Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Taking a dig at her ex-husband, Dhanashree added, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. t-shirt kyun pehna hai?"

Dhanashree's response to the divorce came only a few days after Yuzi did a podcast with Raj Shamani. Yuzi revealed back then that they decided to divorce and were living separately without the media's notice. "We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario," said Yuzi. However, the cricketer claimed that he never cheated Dhanashree and was loyal throughout their relationship.