Yuzvendra Chahal Take Fresh Jibe At Dhanashree Verma's Over 4cr Alimony After HC Verdict With Quirky Post

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story referencing a Delhi High Court ruling on alimony has stirred speculation linked to his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Following their publicised divorce, fans have engaged in discussions about the implications of financial independence on alimony claims.



Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, recently stirred social media with an Instagram story. The post hinted at a Delhi High Court ruling and seemed to target his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared a screenshot of a court decision stating, "Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands," adding a caption that translated to urging not to retract from this decision. Chahal wrote: "Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh," roughly translating to, "Swear on your mother you won't go back on this decision."

The post was deleted soon after but had already gone viral. Fans speculated whether it was directed at Dhanashree or merely Chahal's support for the court's stance. This incident comes months after Chahal and Dhanashree's publicised divorce, which followed their marriage in December 2020 and subsequent separation in March 2025.

Chahal's Social Media Antics

Chahal's post coincided with his appearance in a humorous reel alongside Shikhar Dhawan and influencer Sophie Shine. In the video, Dhawan jokingly suggested arranging another marriage for Chahal, leaving him visibly flustered. The clip quickly gained popularity for its comedic timing and the camaraderie between the two cricketers.

Despite the ongoing buzz about his personal life, Chahal continues to entertain fans with his humour both on and off the cricket field. His lighthearted approach seems to resonate well with his followers, who appreciate his ability to engage them amid personal controversies.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The timing of Chahal's Instagram story led fans to link it with discussions about alimony following his divorce from Dhanashree. Reports suggested a settlement of approximately Rs 4 crore, though neither party confirmed this figure officially. Social media users reacted with memes and comments, some calling it a bold move while others advised Chahal to move on gracefully.

Chahal and Dhanashree were once among cricket's most-followed couples before their split. Their breakup attracted significant attention due to their high-profile status in both sports and entertainment circles. The recent developments have reignited interest in their relationship dynamics.

The unfolding events around Yuzvendra Chahal highlight how personal lives of public figures often become subjects of widespread discussion. As fans continue to speculate about his intentions behind the Instagram post, Chahal remains in the spotlight for reasons beyond cricket.