Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stage Shows Due To Health Reasons: Was Ignoring This For A Year

Comedian Zakir Khan is stepping back from extensive touring due to health issues, announcing a limited 'Papa Yaar' tour. He prioritises recovery while still performing select shows from October 24 to January 11, 2026.



In an Instagram story titled "The Health Update," Zakir candidly discussed his health struggles. The 38-year-old comedian revealed he had been feeling unwell for over a year but continued working due to professional obligations. "I've been touring for the last ten years. Though I'm extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy," he wrote.

Zakir Khan's Limited 'Papa Yaar' Tour

Zakir Khan's upcoming India tour, named "Papa Yaar," will feature a limited number of shows. He clarified that there would be no performances in Indore and encouraged fans to attend his Bhopal show instead. The tour is set to begin on October 24 and will conclude on January 11, 2026.

The comedian admitted that while performing live is something he cherishes, prioritising his health has become necessary. "I absolutely love being on stage, but I'll have to take a break now. I don't wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now," he added. His decision comes after advice to take an extended break following the special record.

Initially, Zakir planned to perform in cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore. However, the number of shows has now been reduced due to his health concerns.

Zakir Khan's announcement highlights the importance of balancing professional commitments with personal well-being. Fans are encouraged to support him during this period as he focuses on recovery while still offering select performances through the 'Papa Yaar' tour.