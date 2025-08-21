Zakir Khan Show In India: Here's How & Where To Buy Tickets For 'Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan', Full DEETS Inside

Zakir Khan India Show: Zakir Khan has created history by being the first-ever stand-up comedian to headline a Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden (MSG). In his first post after the MSG event, Zakir wrote, "We created history!!!!!!! ✨ More than 15,000 people came out to see a Hindi speaking boy from Indore at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. @thegarden."

The comedian further thanked Hasan Minhaj for calling him on stage. "Every word you spoke filled my heart with love and pride," wrote Zakir about Hasan. He further went on to thank "god of the Internet" Tanmay Bhatt for supporting him throughout. Zakir said, "your support in my life is beyond what I can ever repay."

If you have missed the chance to see Zakir Khan's show in New York, then we are here to tell you that you can grab a chance in India. Zakir Khan is set to perform in India in the coming days. So, hurry up and grab the tickets.

Zakir Khan Show In India: Here's How And Where To Buy Tickets

If you're looking forward to attend Zakir Khan's show in India, then here are the details for you. As per BookMyShow, Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan' is set to start from October 24, 2025 onwards. The first 'Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan' show will happen on October 24, 2025 at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyaya Nagargruh, Vadodara. On October 25, 2025, the show will happen in Ahmedabad at Auda Auditorium.

Here's the full schedule of 'Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan' show:

Vadodara- Pandit Dindayal Upadhyaya Nagargruh- October 25, 2025

Ahmedabad- Auda Auditorium- October 25, 2025

Bengaluru- Good Shepherd Auditorium- November 7, 2025

Benguluru- Prestige Center for Performing Arts- November 9, 2025

Bhopal- Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium- November 22, 2025

Udaipur- Sukhadia Rangmanch- December 13, 2025

Jodhpur- Marwad International Center- December 14, 2025

Mangalore- Father Muller Convention Center- January 11, 2026

How To Buy Zakir Khan India Show Tickets

You can buy Zakir Khan's India show tickets from BookMyShow. Click on this link to buy the tickets. Tickets are filling fast, so better hurry.

Zakir Khan India Show Tickets Price

Zakir Khan India Show ticket starts from Rs. 1,499 onwards. You can book as low as 1 ticket and as many as 10 tickets.